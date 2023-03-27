Jack Grealish reacts after seeing Arsenal's Bukayo Saka given Man of the Match award for England











Jack Grealish has reacted on social media after seeing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka pick up the Man of the Match award for England last night.

Saka was once again the star of the show for Gareth Southgate’s men as England beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley.

The 21-year-old created their first of the evening as he linked up brilliantly with Harry Kane, before finding the Tottenham man with an inch-perfect cross.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Arsenal star then took matters into his own hands as he got on the scoresheet with a stunning long-range effort.

Saka received the ball from Jordan Henderson and produced a brilliant turn before rifling a shot into the top corner.

The Hale End academy product is quickly becoming a key man for Southgate and he was rewarded with the Man of the Match award last night.

And it seems that Grealish certainly feels that it was deserved as he took to Instagram last night to react to his display.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Grealish reacts to Saka performance

Saka posted a picture of himself with the award on the social media platform last night.

And Grealish reacted with three heart-eyes emojis beneath the post.

Arsenal’s official Instagram account also responded: “What a performance!”

View Instagram Post

Saka is quickly becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for England after he also starred at the World Cup last year.

The youngster is enjoying a brilliant campaign at club level too and he will be hoping to continue his brilliant form to propel Arsenal to the Premier League title.

