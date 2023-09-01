‘I’ve text a few contacts’: David Moyes has given green light for West Ham to sign £14m player – journalist

West Ham have been quiet on deadline day so far.

The Hammers haven’t signed any players yet, and with just a few hours of the window to go, it may be tough for the east London club to get anyone through the door, especially as they play against Luton tonight.

However, there is still scope for a couple of deals, and according to Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer deadline livestream, David Moyes has given his blessing for the club to pursue deals for both Filip Kostic and Hugo Ekitike.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Moyes has approved two deals

Gill shared what he knows about Ekitike and the £14m winger.

“Well I’ve text a few contacts today around West Ham and the gist I get back is two words ‘nothing doing’. They have been frustrated today, they’re still trying for Kostic from Juve and Ekitike from PSG. They both have Moyes’ blessing, but he has the game tonight to worry about,” Gill said.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Clock is ticking

Moyes has approved these two deals, but it will be a real race against the clock to get this done.

We’re entering the final stretch of the window, and signing two players from separate European clubs with only hours to go won’t be easy.

However, as we all know, Tim Steidten can always have a trick up his sleeve, so don’t be shocked if either of these two deals are completed in the coming hours.