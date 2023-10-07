Bukayo Saka is one of the most talented players in the Premier League, and he’s also one of the most mentally strong players in world football.

Saka has suffered numerous huge setbacks in his career, be that missing the penalty in the Euro 2020 final, missing out on the top four with Arsenal in the 2021/22 season or missing out on the title last season – Saka hasn’t had the easiest of rides.

However, each and every time he has a setback, he comes back stronger.

Right now, Saka is struggling with an injury, but while he may be sidelined for the Manchester City game this weekend, we’d fully back him to bounce back brilliantly.

That’s not just our view either, according to Kevin Nolan, Declan Rice has also been very impressed with Saka’s mindset.

Indeed, speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Nolan was speaking about Saka, and he relayed what Rice told him about the winger in the past.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Rice praised Saka

The West Ham coached shared what Rice told him about Saka.

“With him, he wants to play you see the way he is. I’ve spoken to Dec about him on international duty and he spoke so highly of him about his hungriness to keep going and to keep doing well. Don will tell you, when you’re playing and doing well, the last thing you want is the manager to come up and say that they’re resting you for this one,” Nolan said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

What a player

This is what makes Saka such a fantastic player.

You can have all of the talent in the world, but if you don’t have the drive, desire and work ethic to take your game to the next level, you’re not going to get to this level.

Saka pushes himself to his limits each and every time he steps onto the pitch, and that’s why he’s played so many games in a row, and that’s why we wouldn’t be shocked if he miraculously found a way to be fit and ready for selection against City this weekend.