Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has raved about Chelsea’s Mykhaylo Mudryk, a player whom the Gunners were really keen to sign in January.

The two Ukrainians know each other very well from the national team. Zinchenko probably played a part in Arsenal‘s interest earlier this year, but Mudryk ended up at Chelsea in the end.

Here’s what Zinchenko said about him on FIVE.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was Arsenal’s priority target in the January transfer window this year. The now-22-year-old was on top of Mikel Arteta’s wish list, and the Gunners seemed the favourites to sign him for a long, long time.

However, Chelsea swooped in late and lured him away. Ian Wright claimed at the time that Mudryk snubbed Arsenal ‘for the money‘.

Sadly for him, things have not worked out so far. Mudryk has really struggled at Chelsea and that has resulted in a ton of criticism going his way.

Zinchenko has now leapt to his defence and raved about him. Speaking about Mudryk, he said: “I’m honest with you, I’ve never seen something like this.”

When asked how good can he be, he added: “Honestly, the sky is the limit. The quality he has is incredible.

“The thing is guys, I know it’s price tag, pressure, media. I used to speak with him a lot, you know? He came from a different league, from the Ukrainian league and this Ukrainian league, at the moment, unfortunately, is not even that level which was 10 years ago, when all Brazilians were attracted – Fernandinho, William – that was a good league.

“But now, he came straight away to Chelsea and you want him to see straight away? Please! It takes time! I don’t wish him this against Arsenal, but quality, oof!”

Mudryk has the talent and potential to become a world-class player.

The Ukrainian, still only 22, is absolutely rapid. He’s a good dribbler and has a pretty good shot on him as well, even though he hasn’t quite been able to show it at Chelsea.

Now, after six months in the Premier League, Mudryk should fare much better than he did last season, and Mauricio Pochettino could help him become a superstar.

Until that happens, however, people will continue to talk about his massive price tag.