Declan Rice is getting to grips with life at Arsenal and his new teammates.

Rice has made the classic move from being a big fish in a smaller pond to being a small fish in a massive pond at Arsenal.

With all due respect to West Ham, their squad is nowhere near as talented as Arsenal’s and Rice is now having to get to grips with training alongside some of these world-class superstars everyday.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rice discussed what training has been like at his new club, and he says that he’s been shocked by the ability on show from Gabriel Martinelli so far in training.

Rice says that he’s never seen a player as sharp as Martinelli, making the audacious claim that he’s even faster than Bukayo Saka.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal stops the ball on the goal line but can’t stop himself during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Rice blown away by Martinelli

The midfielder gave his verdict on the £6m winger.

“The one who when we were away in America, I’ve never seen someone so sharp in training was Martinelli. He was so sharp. Saka is sharp, but I feel like Martinelli, he’s faster, in a sprint, 100 per cent, 100 per cent. Those two on the wings is frightening,” Rice said.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 2: Declan Rice of Arsenal during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal FC and AS Monaco at Emirates Stadium on August 2, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Incredible

This just goes to show how amazing Martinelli is.

To stand out in a team full of world-class players is no easy feat, but, by the sounds of it, the Brazilian is just on another level in training.

Let’s not forget, Rice has trained with some truly incredible players on England duty, but, still, Martinelli stands out as the sharpest footballer he’s ever seen on a training pitch.

This young man is electric, and the sky could be the limit for the winger in terms of his potential.

Martinelli is an absolute superstar in the making, and Arsenal are so lucky to have this young man on their books.