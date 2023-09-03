‘I’ve never seen anything like it’: Theo Walcott absolutely blown away by £22m Everton target’s pace

Theo Walcott has suggested that Everton summer target Kamaldeen Sulemana may be the quickest player he has ever played with, claiming that he has never seen anything like the pace the Southampton man has.

Walcott was speaking on The Overlap about the fastest teammates he has ever had – noting that Héctor Bellerín took one of his records at Arsenal.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was one player linked with a move to Everton during the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano suggested to Give Me Sport earlier this week that Everton had Sulemana on their list of targets.

Saints have only been treated to glimpses of the 21-year-old’s potential – although he did score a stunning solo goal against Liverpool on the final day of last season.

Walcott lauds Everton summer target Sulemana

Walcott got to work alongside the Ghanaian for a few months before the former Everton man’s retirement in the summer. And he picked out the youngster when asked to name the fastest player he has ever played with.

“Recently, at Southampton, Sulemana,” he told The Overlap. “He’s so quick. I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s really quick. But he always likes to beat player, come back, beat player. I just feel like you’ve beaten him once, you’re done now, you need to use your pace.”

Of course, the window has now shut. But you would imagine that Sulemana will be one player Everton keep a close eye on over the coming months.

Ultimately, it would appear that it’s going to be a tough season for the Toffees. And it may well be that the January window is going to be another crucial period for Sean Dyche.

Clearly, depth in attack is a real problem for Everton. Their two goals against Sheffield United on Saturday were their first of the season in the Premier League.

Sulemana is clearly not yet the finished article. He did not make anywhere enough of an impact after his £22 million January move to St Mary’s.

But with so much pace, he is always going to be someone who can make things happen. And that may be something Everton keep in mind over the coming months.