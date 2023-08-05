‘I’ve loved his attitude’: Pundit blown away by ‘aggressive’ 22-year-old Arsenal player during pre-season

Arsenal’s pre-season campaign so far has been a real mixed bag.

The Gunners have had a real range of results and performances, but, as ever in pre-season, it’s the individual showings that stand out most.

Of course, all eyes have been on the new signings, and while Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have struggled to really impress, Jurrien Timber has been fantastic.

The Dutch defender has been earning plaudits left, right and centre for his brilliant pre-season showings, and speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Adrian Clarke has also showered the 22-year-old with praise.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Timber impressive

Clarke spoke about the ‘aggressive’ 22-year-old.

“I think that Timber has definitely shown enough in pre-season to show that he could be a starter. I’ve loved his attitude, there’s no fear there, no edginess or nerves, a confident boy, passes forward well. He showed at left-back that he can do what Zini does. He looks snappy, aggressive and confident in an Arsenal shirt. I would go with him ahead of Tierney or Kiwior if Zinchenko is out,” Clarke said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Straight in the team

Timber faced something of an uphill battle when he joined Arsenal as he was competing with the likes of Ben White or William Saliba for a spot in the side.

However, in our view, Timber should be straight into that starting XI from day one.

The Dutch defender has been brilliant in pre-season, and while he still has plenty to prove, you can’t help but be impressed by what he’s done so far.

Rice and Havertz have made most of the headlines so far at Arsenal in terms of new signings, but it could well turn out that Timber is the best addition the Gunners make this summer.