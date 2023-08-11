Moises Caicedo to Liverpool is turning into one of the most dramatic transfer sagas we can remember.

The Ecuadorian looked all set to join the Reds this morning, and Jurgen Klopp even confirmed in his press conference that a deal had been agreed with Brighton over this transfer.

However, now there has been word that Chelsea will come back in for the player.

It had been reported that Caicedo had been booked in for a Liverpool medical this afternoon, but according to Neil Jones, speaking on his YouTube channel, that isn’t quite the case.

Jones recorded a video for his channel at the Liverpool training ground, and shared what he knows about the situation.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

No medical booked

Jones shared an update on Caicedo.

“I’ve just been here at the AXA training centre where Jurgen Klopp confirmed the agreement, but the deal is yet to be done and finalised. There are still bits to be ironed out, an agreement with the player, personal terms, a medical, and there is the possibility, or the probability that Chelsea continue their attack and try to re-hijack this deal,” Jones said.

“It’s a very complicated situation, a very exciting situation and a very nervous situation for supporters who are waiting for updates. It would be a huge signing, it would be the player Liverpool should’ve been targeting all summer long. He’s a gamechanger.”

“They would ideally like it done today as soon as possible. There has been word of a medical being booked today. I’m told that’s not necessarily the case and there’s still work to be done on the deal, but Brighton have accepted the bid.”

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Big moments ahead

We’re entering some crucial hours for Liverpool in this window.

The Reds are close to signing Caicedo, but with the threat of Chelsea lingering, they need to be fast and efficient in closing this deal as quickly as possible.

The next few hours will be crucial in deciding what happens in the Reds’ season as their midfield rebuild is absolutely vital to what happens at Anfield this term.

Along with Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, this is undoubtedly one of the stories of the transfer window.