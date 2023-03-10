‘I’ve heard’: Journalist shares what he knows after rumours 26-year-old could be leaving Leeds











Speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Graham Smyth has shared what he knows after it was reported this week that Robin Koch could be on his way out of Leeds United.

Sport1 reported that Koch could leave Leeds this summer, stating a desire to get back into the Germany team as one of his main reasons for wanting a move.

However, despite these reports, Smyth isn’t too sure that Koch does indeed want to leave Leeds.

The journalist says that he’s not heard anything to suggest that the 26-year-old wants to leave Elland Road, stating that he’s enjoying life in West Yorkshire and that he actually does a lot of charity work in the area.

Koch not pushing to leave

Smyth shared what he knows about the centre-back.

“What was interesting about that report is the line saying that he wants to get back into contention for the German national team. Now, I’ve heard nothing to suggest that he wants away from Leeds. I’ve never had any sense other than that he’s enjoying it here, he likes it here and he’s enjoying the Premier League. He’s thrown himself into the charity work here, but it would be interesting if his international career is on his mind,” Smyth said.

Depends on relegation

Koch may well be settled in Leeds, but it wouldn’t be surprising at all if he were to leave this summer if the club are relegated.

This story may be a case of his agents putting feelers out there to see if they can drum up any interest for the summer, just in case Leeds go down.

Of course, in an ideal world, Leeds stay up, Koch stays at Elland Road and works his way back into the England squad, but sometimes in football, things just don’t go to plan.

Koch probably isn’t eyeing up a transfer right now, but his agents will know that he may have to move on if Leeds go down.

