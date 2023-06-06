‘I’ve heard’: Journalist shares text he’s received from a source about Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool











Alexis Mac Allister could cost Liverpool just £45m.

That’s according to one of Dean Jones’ sources after he read out a text he received on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast.

The journalist was speaking about this impending move for Mac Allister, and he was asked how much he will actually cost.

Jones wasn’t actually sure how much Mac Allister would cost, so he text one of his sources halfway through recording.

Luckily, his source got back to him quite quickly, and he said that he’d heard that the fee could be around £45m.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Mac Allister could cost £45m

Joens shared what he was text about Mac Allister.

“So I’m just texting someone to see if they know what this release clause is because I haven’t actually checked that out yet,” Jones said.

Later in the show Jones actually got a reply from his source.

“Yeah this guy has just Whatsapping me back and he says ‘I’ve heard £45m, but I don’t know if that’s definitely it.’ This guy is usually on the ball so he will at least have heard some decent rumour around it.”

Cheap

If Mac Allister really is just £45m, then this is a great deal for Liverpool.



A young, Premier League-proven, World Cup winner for just £45m, you don’t get deals like this very often.

The Argentine, realistically, is worth £20m more than that, but due to this release clause, Liverpool are able to sign him for a bargain fee.

This could well be one of the signings of the summer, and who knows? Mac Allister could take the Reds back to the top level.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all