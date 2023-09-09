‘I’ve heard’: Journalist shares how much he’s heard Arsenal will be getting for Nicolas Pepe now

Nicolas Pepe has seemingly left Arsenal.

The Gunners themselves haven’t actually announced the deal yet, but the winger has posted pictures online that suggest that he’s signed for Trabzonspor in Turkey.

The details of this deal are rather sketchy as we haven’t heard anything official from Arsenal yet, but, according to Charles Watts, this deal may well be a contract termination rather than a transfer.

Indeed, while Arsenal may have been hoping for a transfer fee from Pepe, Watts is led to believe that the north London club won’t be receiving a single penny for the Ivorian at this point.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Pepe leaving for free

Watts spoke on Inside Arsenal about the attacker.

“We will have to wait and see what Arsenal say, but from what I’ve heard is that it doesn’t look like they will get any money for Pepe and it will be a contract termination. Whatever happens, he’s gone and he will be out of the door at Arsenal,” Watts said.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Disgraceful

In all honesty, it’s nothing short of a disgrace that Arsenal haven’t been able to get any money for a player they spent £72m to sign a few years ago.

Pepe has been poor for Arsenal, there’s no doubt about that, but for his value to have dropped to £0 is beyond comprehension.

Without a doubt, Pepe will go down as one of the worst signings in Arsenal’s history, and his departure may well prove to be just as embarrassing as his arrival.