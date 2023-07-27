Daniel Farke is still getting to grips with his Leeds United squad.

Indeed, the German has only been in west Yorkshire for a few weeks, and he’s still trying to figure out which players he likes and which he isn’t so keen on.

Farke has seen plenty of training sessions and a few friendlies now, and it sounds as though he’s starting to make his mind up on certain players.

According to Graham Smyth, one player Farke has really taken a shine to already is Patrick Bamford.

Indeed, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Smyth noted that Bamford is a player Farke rates very highly, and he expects him to get plenty of minutes this season.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bamford rated

Smyth shared what he knows about Bamford.

“From everything I’ve heard, Farke likes him, he rates him and he will certainly get gametime this season, but I just think that whether or not Bamford stays or go they will need another number nine,” Smyth said.

Talented

It’s not surprising to hear that Patrick Bamford has been impression Daniel Farke in training at Leeds. After all, talent has never been Bamford’s problem.

Indeed, we all know how good Bamford can be, it’s just about putting it all together and staying fit.

Bamford will be one of the best players in the Championship next season if he can stay injury-free, but as the last two seasons have shown, that is much easier said than done.

If Bamford stays fit, he will be a key player for Daniel Farke’s side next term.