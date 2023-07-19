Thomas Partey continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal, but the Gunners are in no rush to sell the midfielder.

That is what James Benge has reported when speaking on Inside Arsenal.

The journalist states that Partey is a player that Arsenal will talk about selling if a big money offer came in, but they aren’t necessarily pushing him out of the door at this moment in time.

By the sounds of it, Arsenal could have their heads turned here, but they don’t want to get rid of Partey as a priority in the same way they want to ditch someone like Nicolas Pepe for instance.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

No rush

Benge shared what he knows about the £45m man.

“Partey, I’m like you, if someone wants to give Arsenal their money back, you can do interesting things then and build. But I’ve heard the same. Arsenal are not rushing, if you want to offer big money they will talk, but they are not pushing Partey out of the door,” Benge said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Worth keeping

As Benge says, Arsenal could do some very interesting things they’d get from the money for selling Partey, but at the end of the day, he’s worth keeping.

Let’s not forget, Partey was one of the very best midfielders in the Premier League last season, and while Declan Rice has now come in, there’s a debate to be had that Partey was better than Rice last term.

Of course, at the age of 30, Partey’s best days may soon be behind him, and the chance to cash-in may be too tempting for the Gunners to turn down.

Arsenal can’t really lose in this situation. They either get a huge windfall or they get to keep a very talented player in their squad.