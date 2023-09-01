‘I’ve got some breaking news’: Sky Sports presenter shares update involving Everton target live on air

Everton look like they’ve missed out on yet another attacking target this window, this time in the form of Leicester’s Patson Daka.

Daka had been a target for Everton all summer as they looked to bolster the attacking ranks.

However, it now seems Daka is going elsewhere.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Everton won’t be signing Patson Daka

Everton did manage to sign Beto from Udinese in the week to add to the options up front.

But speaking live on Sky Sports just now, Mark McAdam has just said that Daka is now joining Bournemouth and that means Everton have missed out on yet another target.

“I’ve got some breaking news because Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Leicester City over a deal to sign Patson Daka, the 24-year-old striker who is a Zambia international,” McAdam said.

“It’s our understanding this one is close to being agreed between the clubs and when it is agreed he can travel down to do his medical.”

Daka was a £22m signing for Leicester back in the summer of 2021 but he has failed to replicate the form he showed in Europe with the Foxes.

Now on his way to Bournemouth, the Cherries will hope he can rediscover the goalscoring touch that convinced Leicester to splash out in the first place.