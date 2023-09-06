Ryan Gravenberch is Liverpool’s newest signing after joining from Bayern Munich for £34m on transfer deadline day.

This signing is certainly an exciting one, but it’s currently unclear where the Dutchman will actually play in this Liverpool side.

Indeed, Gravenberch is a very versatile midfielder who could play in any of the three midfield roles at Anfield.

Interestingly, according to Simon Hughes, speaking on the Walk On Podcast, Jurgen Klopp really liked the idea of playing Gravenberch as a midfielder who drifts out wide to cover for the attacking full-backs and the wingers in this side.

Photo by Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Gravenberch to drift wide

Hughes shared what he’s heard about the Dutchman.

“There’s an expectation that he’s going to come in and play as a number six, but he hasn’t had that much success in that role for Ajax over a couple of years. From what I’ve been told is where Klopp really likes him is he’s one of these players who can play, he’s one of those who can drift into the wide areas and can cover the attacking full-backs and the attacking wide player as well, he’s good in the wide areas. It will be interesting to see where the manager settles on,” Hughes said.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Exciting

This is very exciting as it’s exactly what Liverpool have needed for a little while.

Time and time again over the past 12 months we’ve been hearing about how Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive deficiencies are costing Liverpool, and now, Gravenberch could cover for the full-back.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the former Bayern Munich man gets to grips with English football, but if he can adapt, he could be just what the doctor ordered at Anfield.