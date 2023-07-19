Declan Rice is Arsenal’s newest signing of the summer, and in the build-up to his arrival there were questions around where he will play in this team.

Rice has shown some semblance of being able to play as a more advanced player at West Ham, while he, of course, started his career as a centre-back.

However, his best role has been as a defensive midfielder, and according to Kaya Kaynak, speaking on his YouTube channel, that is precisely where Rice will be used by Mikel Arteta this season.

Indeed, Rice will be used in the number six role this term.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Rice to play his natural position

Kaynak shared what he knows about Rice.

“I’ve been trying to dig around Romeo Lavia, but I haven’t got anywhere on that just yet. He would be a good signing for Arsenal. Rice is going to be starting primarily as the six, that’s what I’ve been told, that’s what the plan is for him to be the defensive midfielder, and if you bring in someone younger who can do the understudy role that makes sense in terms of a squad building kind of thing,” Kaynak said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Simple

Sometimes football is a simple game, and while playing your best players in their best positions sounds like a rather straightforward bit of advice, certain managers don’t do it.

Rice has played his best football as a defensive midfielder, and while Arsenal already have Thomas Partey playing that role, the former West Ham man would come in as an immediate upgrade on the Ghanaian.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Arteta will use Rice as a defensive midfielder, but it is reassuring to hear that the Spaniard won’t be experimenting too much with his club record signing.