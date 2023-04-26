‘I’ve been his biggest fan’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal star he loves has been so much worse lately











Kevin Campbell has claimed that Thomas Partey hasn’t looked himself recently.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, the Gunners legend was previewing Arsenal’s crunch clash against Manchester City this evening, and he stated that Partey hasn’t been in the best vain of form as of late.

Campbell claimed that while he’s been a huge fan of Partey’s work this season, he just hasn’t looked the same player as of late, claiming that he will need to rediscover his form and put in a strong performance against Manchester City.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Partey off the boil

Campbell gave his verdict on the Ghanaian.

“The thing about a team game is that everyone has to do their job. Who plays in our midfield compared to their midfield. We have to get the better of them. Our midfield, Thomas Partey hasn’t been himself in the past couple of games, I will say that, I’ve been his biggest fan, but he hasn’t. We need a big performance from him, we need a big performance from Gabriel and we need a big performance from Ramsdale,” Campbell said.

Missing Saliba

The midfielder hasn’t been at his best lately, and that may be down to the fact he’s missing William Saliba at the back.

You really can’t underestimate the effect Saliba has on this team. His pace, strength and ability on the ball allows Arsenal to play with much more confidence and a much higher line, but with Rob Holding behind him, Partey has to cover a lot more ground and that’s affected his game.

Partey is, of course, good enough to flourish in this kind of role, but it will take some getting used to playing in a team with Holding at the back rather than Saliba.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

