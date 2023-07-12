‘I’ve been hearing right now’: Alasdair Gold shares what he’s being told about Ndombele at Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele is in the last chance saloon at Tottenham.

The French midfielder is onto his fourth manager, and one has to feel that this is his final chance to make a mark at Spurs.

After a solid loan spell at Napoli last season, many are wondering if Ndombele could, somehow, work his way back into the mix at Tottenham.

While that may have sounded unrealistic a few weeks ago, according to Alasdair Gold, Ndombele has been impressing in pre-season.

Indeed, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist stated that he’s been hearing nothing but good things about Ndombele from training, and that he’s come in with a really good attitude.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Ndombele impressing

Gold shared what he’s been hearing about Ndombele now.

“So I did ask about Tanguy because I’ve been hearing some really good things about Tanguy around the club. I’ve been hearing he’s come in with a really good attitude. Not to say that he didn’t before, people judge him on his body language, I just think, like Berbatov had, he has this laidback way about him, and people add that in with their view of him,” Gold said.

“Everything I’ve been hearing right now about him back at training has been really good and has been positive.”

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Will it last?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this about Ndombele.

Indeed, under every new manager he seems to get a new lease of life, but within a few weeks, his spark vanishes.

The question has never been if the player has the talent, it’s been about whether or not he has the consistency, and that’s what he needs to prove now.

Yes, he’s been doing well in pre-season, but we’re in early July, if he’s still impressing in August, perhaps then we can talk about a potential return to first-team action.

Ndombele is doing the right things at the moment, but he needs to make sure he keeps it up.