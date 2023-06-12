Ivan Toney has responded after he was jokingly asked if he wants to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brentford striker spoke to Kick Game after being banned for eight months for breaching FA betting rules.

Toney opened up about his ban while speaking to Craig Mitch before he was quizzed on his favourite strikers of all time, which led to him heaping praise on Harry Kane.

The England forward named former Tottenham strikers Jermain Defoe and Dimitar Berbatov as his first two picks, which prompted Mitch to ask him if he wants to make the switch to north London.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Toney responds when asked if he wants to sign for Tottenham

“Jermain Defoe,” Toney responded. “Half a yard, shoot on goal, nine times out 10 it’s a goal. He’s one.”

“Berbatov,” he added. “I like Berbatov. His first touch was the best touch I’ve ever seen.”

Mitch admitted after Toney picked Defoe that he is a Tottenham fan and it’s fair to say the Brentford striker’s picks went down well with the host.

And he jokingly asked Toney if he wants to join Tottenham.

“You’re picking all my Spurs guys man, I’m loving this,” Mitch said. “Are you basically saying you’ll come Spurs?”

“They have got one of the best strikers [Kane] already,” Toney responded.

Mitch then joked that Toney would pick Robbie Keane or Kane next, which promoted the Bees star to praise his England teammate.

“I’m just saying, you’ve picked two,” Mitch added. “Are you going to pick Robbie Keane next? I don’t know what’s going on here, you might as well just say Harry Kane.”

“To be fair, Harry Kane would be up there, he scores goals,” Toney said. “But I’d say Sergio Aguero.”

Toney was enjoying an exceptional campaign before his season was brought to an abrupt end.

He netted 20 times in 33 Premier League appearances while providing four assists along the way.

Of course, the Englishman is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines where he will be unable to train with Brentford until September and will not play until January.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toney would have attracted plenty of interest this summer after a brilliant campaign under Thomas Frank, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in the market for a striker.

Yet, Toney made a great point that Spurs have already got one of the best strikers in the world on their books.

They will undoubtedly be hopeful that Kane commits his long-term future to the club. But should the England captain decide to run his contract down, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Toney emerge as an option for Spurs next summer.