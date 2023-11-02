Ivan Toney shocked at what Brentford have just done after links with Arsenal

Ivan Toney has been left shocked by the £80 million asking price Brentford have set ahead of the January transfer window, with the Arsenal striker target keen to move on in the winter.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that the 27-year-old’s representatives have already held talks with the Gunners and Chelsea about a potential move.

It is no surprise that speculation surrounding Ivan Toney is building ahead of the January window. Had it not been for the ban he was handed earlier this year, Brentford would have surely faced a huge battle to keep him over the summer.

Ivan Toney shocked by Brentford asking price amid Arsenal interest

He has not kicked a ball this season. But memories of his 20-goal campaign last year clearly remain, with 90min reporting that both Arsenal and Chelsea have made contact with his representatives.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Toney is keen to move on and take the next step in his career. But the Bees are not going to let him go on the cheap. In fact, 90min reports that Thomas Frank’s side want at least £80 million for the England international.

Some reports have even claimed that that asking price is up at £100 million. That is obviously going to make a January move much harder for anyone to agree.

With that, 90min reports that Toney has been left shocked by Brentford’s price. He is ready to try and push through a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Edu may need all his negotiating skills to get January deal done

Arsenal have done some amazing work in the market over the last few years. But because of that, it does appear that Mikel Arteta does not have a huge amount of money to spend.

January is an extremely difficult window to negotiate. And it is hard to imagine Arsenal being able to spend £80 million on Toney.

He is a ‘world-class‘ operator. And Arsenal will not want to miss out on the Premier League title because of what they did not do in January.

But it is probably fair to assume that Toney will not be the only one desperately trying to get Brentford to reduce their asking price.