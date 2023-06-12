Ivan Toney names West Ham player as one of his toughest opponents this season

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has named West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma as one of his toughest opponents this season.

Toney has been speaking to Kick Game following his eight-month suspension for breaching FA betting rules.

The Brentford striker opened up about his ban before answering some more light-hearted questions, including his most difficult opponent this season.

Of course, Toney was in exceptional form before his season ended, having netted 20 times in 33 Premier League appearances.

And when he was quizzed on the ‘hardest’ centre-back he’s faced this season, he picked former West Ham man Craig Dawson and current Hammers defender Kurt Zouma.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Toney names Zouma as one of his toughest opponents

Toney shared an amusing story about Dawson from the current season, before heaping praise on Zouma for his aggressive style of defending.

“Dawson when he was at West Ham,” he said. “Centre-backs like that are scary, they will put their head in anywhere.

“I remember one time he went up for a header with someone and he went on the floor so I went over to see if he was okay and his nose was like bent to the side.

“I was like ‘Bro you okay, your nose is finished’ and he was like ‘No, no I’m okay, that’s from last game’.

“So the fact his nose is like that and he’s still playing this game you know he’s ready to get involved!

“Zouma as well. He is so big and aggressive, he just wants to smash you.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Dawson sealed a switch away from the London Stadium back in January as he joined Wolves.

The 33-year-old proved to be a reliable option for David Moyes during his time at the club but ultimately left for personal reasons.

It’s certainly a surprise to hear Toney name Dawson as one of his toughest opponents, but it’s less of a shock when it comes to Zouma.

The Frenchman has been ever-present for the Hammers this season and while they struggled in the league, he played a pivotal role in capturing the Europa Conference League title.