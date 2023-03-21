'It's weird': There's still one key man at Tottenham who wants Antonio Conte to stay in charge - journalist











Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke has been discussing Antonio Conte’s future at Tottenham and the backroom dynamics in north London right now.

It’s fair to say that Conte has alienated himself somewhat at Tottenham. He threw every single person at the club under the bus at the weekend in his press conference, and his job is hanging by a thread.

If reports are to be believed, Conte will be gone at some point this week, but according to Pitt-Brooke, Conte still has one backer in the Spurs boardroom, Fabio Paratici.

Paratici and Conte are, of course great friends from their time together at Juventus, and the two Italians are seemingly sticking by each other through this difficult period.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Paratici sticking by Conte

Pitt-Brooke shared what he knows about the Spurs backroom.

“It’s weird I have a few different theories on this. Paratici is Conte’s only ally left. Paratici is the only person Conte is still close to at the club and I get the impression that Paratici is on Conte’s side at the moment. I think Daniel Levy has a vision in his head of how he wants the rest of the season to go, which is Tottenham finish well, they shake hands with Antonio Conte and they all save face and they appoint a new manager,” Pitt-Brooke said.

Will it matter?

Paratici may want Conte to stay, but ultimately, the decision isn’t his.

Daniel Levy, the board and the players are all seemingly against the idea of Conte staying, and if Conte has indeed lost Levy and the player’s faith, the clock is ticking for the Italian.

Paratici is, of course, a vitally important figure at Spurs, but he’ll have to go out to bat for Conte as if he’s Ben Stokes if he’s going to keep his mate in a job.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

