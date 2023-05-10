‘It’s weird’: Journalist says manager in the running for the Spurs job is actually very close with Harry Kane











Ryan Mason and Harry Kane are actually very close friends according to Alasdair Gold.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was discussing the idea of Mason getting the Spurs job on a full-time basis, and he speculated that hiring Mason could be a good way to keep Kane at the club.

Indeed, Gold says that Mason and Kane are the ‘best of buddies’ after coming through the Spurs ranks together, even stating that the pair go on holiday together with their families during the off-season.

Kane and Mason are very close friends

Gold shared what he knows about Kane and Mason.

“Ryan Mason is probably a very good way of keeping Harry Kane. Mason and Kane are the best of buddies. It’s weird to say, but they’re so young, they came through the academy together, the first-team together, England they were in the team at the same time, they go on holiday together with their families together nowadays. If Kane is going to want to stay and play for anyone, Mason will be high on that list,” Gold said.

Interesting

It’s very interesting to hear that Kane and Mason are close in this way, and as Gold says, perhaps Mason would be able to help Spurs make the striker stay.

Think about it, who would you rather stay and work with? Your long-time friend who needs your help as they head into the deep end in a new role, or a manager you’ve never met who will come in and say the same things that you’ve heard from the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho in recent years.

Whether or not Mason gets the job remains to be seen – he does want the job, but if he does get the chance, Kane could well end up staying.

