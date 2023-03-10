‘It's very risky’: Sam Allardyce says Liverpool have two players who could win them the league next year











Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sam Allardyce has been discussing Liverpool’s recent good form and their two new attacking additions this season.

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are finally coming into their own at Anfield this term with both men netting braces against Manchester United at the weekend.

Allardyce says that it was a risk for the Reds to sign two players who didn’t have prior Premier League experience for such big money, but the ex-England manager says that if the pair manage to fully settle before next season, they could actually win the league for the Merseyside club.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Gakpo and Nunez could win Liverpool the league

Allardyce gave his verdict on these two attackers.

“It’s very risky. Very risky to bring in two players. Great talent, great reputation, but if you bring in two of them at the same time who have never played in the Premier League, you have no idea if they’re going to fail or succeed. I don’t care how much you’ve paid for them or who they are or where they’ve come from. You have no idea if they’ll succeed or not. I had Mario Jardel who scored 264 goals in 380 games, and he had no chance. He couldn’t cope,” Allardyce said.

“Liverpool, you see those two guys next year, and next season they could be the making of them winning the Premier League again because they were deemed as quality players from where they’ve come from. But that settling in period with the family, the schools, the wife or girlfriend, that’s the most important first and foremost.”

Could be amazing

We saw a sneak preview of what these two are capable of at the weekend, and if they can hit the ground running next season, they could propel Liverpool to another league title.

The Reds are at their best when their attack is cohesive, and after the departure of Sadio Mane this summer, there has been a real adjustment period.

However, with Gakpo and Nunez now getting into their stride, Liverpool are looking more and more dangerous.

The attack seems to be sorted, and couple of midfield additions could restore the Reds to their former glory.

Don’t be shocked if Gakpo and Nunez are at the forefront of a Liverpool title challenge next term.

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

Show all