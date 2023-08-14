‘It’s very fast moving’: Journalist has just offered very latest update on Liverpool and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is a player that is in the middle of a big transfer saga between Chelsea and Liverpool and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided more clarity on his future.

It has been a crazy summer transfer window. Liverpool and Chelsea have both been battling for top midfielders with big potentials.

This has seen reports claim that the two are going head-to-head for the signature of Romeo Lavia and with them both desperate to strengthen, no one knows where he will be heading.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has offered us the very latest update on the future of the current Southampton midfielder, who looks to be definitely ending up at either Anfield or Stamford Bridge this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Speaking on The Football Terrace Live Stream on YouTube (14/08/23), Jacobs provided a new update on the future of the player. He said: “It’s very fast moving so I would expect in 24 or 48 hours for us to get full clarity on this one.

“Much like Moises Caicedo, even though it’s not like for like, it has swung between both clubs and it’s just going to come down to player choice. That’s what is being indicated from Southampton – they are prepared to do a deal with both clubs.

“I’m not so sure the Chelsea package, at least at the time we are live now, has actually been accepted – Southampton were speaking more over the weekend like it was close and they believe that financially and structurally that £55 million offer with Chelsea was very possible of getting over the line, but Liverpool have now actually had an offer accepted for £60 million, so things are moving quite rapidly.

“But it’s seemingly the case that Chelsea would still need a little bit of work and finalisation on their bid and structure even though Southampton do indicate that they are prepared to accept that deal.”

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia is only 19 years-old but is clearly highly-rated. The former Manchester City prospect looked good in his first Premier League season last campaign with the Saints.

Now that his current club Southampton are relegated, it is no shock to see managers like Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino want Lavia at their club.

Both of their midfields needs strengthening defensively and Lavia could help provide other midfielders with the freedom to roam more in attack.