Sam Allardyce says he’s still not heard from Tottenham Hotspur despite their disastrous interim manager situation.

Tottenham became the first team in Premier League history to outright sack an interim manager, and one would have thought that someone like Allardyce would have been the perfect man to come in and fight this fire.

Indeed, Big Sam has made a career of turning around a club in a position of crisis, and while he’s never going to be the full-time Tottenham gaffer, he wouldn’t have been the worst short-term replacement for Cristian Stellini

Despite this, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Allardyce has stated that he’s still not heard from Tottenham despite the fact he looks very suitable for this role.

Allardyce hasn’t heard from Spurs

The 69-year-old manager spoke about Tottenham.

“You talk about Ryan Mason who is inexperienced, the assistant manager had never managed either. I can see why they did it because results were good when Antonio was off ill. Now it’s down the tubes and they never rang me either before you ask me, it’s unbelievable,” Allardyce said.

Wouldn’t go down well

Say what you will about Sam Allardyce as a manager, there’s nobody better than Big Sam in a crisis, and he would have been a very decent fit for Tottenham on an interim basis.

However, due to his long-standing reputation, he was never going to get this chance at Spurs.

Could you imagine how Tottenham fans would react if Allardyce was brought in? A club that has prided itself on playing progressive football for so long hiring a manager who literally hosts a podcast called ‘No Tippy Tappy Football’ would not go down well at all.

Daniel Levy probably should’ve given Allardyce a call, but we can understand why he hasn’t.

