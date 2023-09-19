Wolves caused Liverpool all sorts of problems this weekend, and one player who was at the heart of all of that was Matheus Cunha.

Once again, the Brazilian was electric against one of the Premier League’s top teams. He was making things happen all over the pitch, and had plenty of chances.

Unfortunately, he failed to find the back of the net against Liverpool, and that is becoming something of a running theme for the attacker as of late.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Gregor Robertson has been discussing Cunha and his poor finishing ability, and he says that the £35m player could be playing for a club like Liverpool if he knew how to score.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Cunha can’t finish

Robertson shared his verdict on the attacker.

“I don’t think they’ll be far clear and that’s because of their inability to score goals. Cunha. If Cunha could put the ball in the back of the net he’d be playing for Man United or Liverpool. It’s true, he’s such a good ball carrier, he’s really direct, and exciting to watch, but he’s missed a lot of chances already this season, and you struggle to see where the goals are coming from,” Robertson said.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Has everything else

Cunha is quickly becoming one of the most frustrating players to watch in the Premier League due to his lack of finishing ability.

There is so much to like about Cunha. He’s an amazing dribbler, a fantastic creator and he has a gorgeous first-touch, but when he gets in front of goal, he looks like a League Two player.

In terms of natural talent, Cunha is up there with the very best in the Premier League, but the fact that he can’t finish, probably means that he won’t get a move to one of these huge clubs.