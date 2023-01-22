Tottenham transfer news: Chelsea interested in Spurs target Gusto











Tottenham Hotspur are running out of time to make their moves in the January transfer window.

An update from Fabrizio Romano has provided a worrying update on one reported Tottenham target.

Speculation continues to mount over a potential new right wing-back arriving at the club.

Sporting defender Pedro Porro has been heavily linked with a move, but so far, no bid has been accepted.

Antonio Conte hasn’t been convinced by Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty this season.

New signing Djed Spence is clearly not an option Conte feels comfortable using either.

Romano has now provided an update on Lyon defender Malo Gusto.

The ‘complete’ right wing-back has been in brilliant form for Lyon this season.

The transfer guru now suggests that Chelsea are interested in Gusto, amid links with Tottenham.

Chelsea seem keen to try and hijack every transfer in the Premier League this season.

Spurs will be hoping they look elsewhere as they desperate try and bring in reinforcements before the window shuts.

Chelsea interested in Tottenham target Gusto – Romano

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided the latest update on the 19-year-old defender.

“Chelsea are tracking right-backs, and one player they are monitoring for sure is Malo Gusto,” Romano said.

“He’s a player they appreciate, they’ve been following him. He’s a player who has been on their list for a long time, so it’s true that Chelsea are interested in Malo Gusto.

“He’s one of the players on that list, together with Denzel Dumfries, and other players in that position.

“At the moment, there’s still no official bid from Chelsea, so let’s see how it will continue next week for the Malo Gusto deal.

“But, at the moment, still no official bid or club contact.”

Gusto doesn’t appear to be Tottenham’s number one target in this area, although Chelsea aren’t the only team they’re competing with.

It would be a real hammer blow for Spence if Gusto were to come in.

The Frenchman is younger than Spence, and has a lot more top-flight experience.

If a right-back does come in this month, Spence will need to leave Tottenham on loan, unless one of his teammates is sold.

His minutes will be reduced even further if he ends up being fourth choice.

