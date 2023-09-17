‘It’s that little bit’: BBC pundit wowed by ‘great’ £97m-rated Arsenal player against Everton today

Arsenal scraped a 1-0 win against Everton today as they maintained the pressure on those at the top of the Premier League table.

A goal from sub Leandro Trossard was enough for the Gunners to pick up a big three points and condemn Everton to yet another defeat.

And while Trossard got the winning goal, it came after a moment of quality from Bukayo Saka once more.

Pundit praises Bukayo Saka moment after Arsenal beat Everton

Watching the game for the BBC, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson had commented on the lack of quality on display at crucial times in the game.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, Robinson was quick to praise Saka’s ability to lay the goal on for Trossard, admitting it was superb vision from the England man to produce when it mattered.

“They’ve finally unlocked the door. We spoke about the set plays, just putting it into the box has been playing into Everton’s hands. This time they go short, Saka finds Trossard with a great cut-back who finds the far corner. It’s that little bit of creativity they’ve been missing. Great vision from Saka,” Robinson said.

Saka, who reportedly earns a whopping £195k-a-week at Arsenal, once again made sure he was the one to make the difference.

Once again, Saka showed just why he’s been England’s player of the year for the last two international years.

When it matters

The best players in the world always manage to produce in the biggest moments and Bukayo Saka is making a handy habit of doing it for the Gunners.

Saka just seems to have a knack of keeping his cool under pressure and showing his quality. And at the moment, Arsenal are needing it in some tight games.

Arsenal never looked like losing today. But they need match winners and in Bukayo Saka, they have one of the best in the business.