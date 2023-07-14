‘It’s over’: Fabrizio Romano relays big transfer update out of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Hugo Lloris will not be travelling with them to Australia.

Spurs are about to set off on their Asia-Pacific pre-season tour.

The club confirmed on their website which Tottenham players would be travelling with the squad.

Lloris is not among them, with the Spurs article announcing that he’ll be allowed to look for a move away in the meantime.

“Hugo Lloris has been granted permission not to travel in order to explore prospective transfer opportunities,” they wrote.

Fabrizio Romano relayed the news on his Twitter feed, and declared that “it’s over” between Spurs and Lloris.

Our view

Well, it’s very much the end of an era.

Lloris has been an outstanding player for Spurs since making the move to N17 all of 11 years ago.

The France international has been an ever-present at Tottenham, with a staggering 447 appearances to his name.

Lloris has also won 145 caps with France and captained them to the 2018 World Cup trophy.

However, with his Spurs contract ending next season, speculation about his future has been uncertain for a while.

Now, the club have confirmed that Lloris will indeed be allowed to explore transfer opportunities.

It’s obviously a shock to see if confirmed, even if many had felt for a while that he was going to leave this summer.

Best of luck to Lloris as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

Also, let’s hope Spurs can have a seamless transition to a new No. 1 as the Postecoglou era begins.

Tottenham signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli earlier in the transfer window as a potential replacement.