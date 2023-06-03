‘It’s not the same’: Journalist says Liverpool may have done a transfer U-turn now











Liverpool may have changed tact in their search for a new midfield signing this summer.

That is an observation made by Neil Jones on The Redmen TV who noted that the Reds are now looking at a different profile of midfielder at this point.

The journalist was speaking about the Merseyside club’s links to both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, and he noted how both players are fairly different to Mason Mount – who was initially a top target for the Reds.

Jones stated that this transfer strategy seems to have changed and that Liverpool are now seemingly looking for a different type of midfielder.

Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Liverpool have changed tact

Jones suggested that Liverpool have done a U-turn and are looking for something different.

“It’s not the same is it? If you say that Liverpool were after Mason Mount, which they were, to go from Mason Mount to Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram feels like a change of angle or even a complete about turn. I think that is interesting to see if Liverpool have turned on their heels and said, for example, they back Curtis Jones to be the Mason Mount player and they’ll get another type of player they don’t have,” Jones said.

Different approach

Liverpool are clearly now taking a different approach when it comes to midfield signings this summer, and this is a risky approach to say the least.

Yes, Kone and Thuram look like fantastic players and their attributes do suit a Jurgen Klopp team, but they’re unproven at Premier League level.

Meanwhile, you know what you’re getting with a player like Mount, and he would be a guaranteed asset to this Liverpool side.

The Reds want a different profile of midfielder, but perhaps they should be looking at someone more proven too.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Show all