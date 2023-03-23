‘It’s not just sacking Conte’: Alasdair Gold says Spurs have another complicated issue to deal with











Speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Alasdair Gold has been discussing the impending sacking of Antonio Conte and all of the rigmarole surrounding his dismissal.

Conte made some very fiery comments about his employers on Saturday, and many expected him to be sacked this week.

However, here we are days on from his explosive press conference, and somehow, he’s still in a job.

According to Gold, the Italian will be leaving the club soon, but they still need to sort out a number of different things including not only the manager’s compensation, but the staff’s too.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Staff compensation needs sorting

Gold shared what he knows about this situation.

“Firstly they have to sort Conte out though. It’s sorting out compensation and different aspects to it. There are some little contractual things in there and things about the option in his deal that they’re trying to look into as well and what it means for the ultimate payoff. There are so many members of staff as well, it’s not just sacking Conte. If I’m honest I reckon it will be a mutual agreement, I’d be stunned if it’s anything but that, but then he has all of his coaching staff and they all individually need to agree as well what they’ll be paid,” Gold said.

Plenty of time

Tottenham seemingly have a lot to do before they can part ways with Conte and his staff, but, luckily, they have plenty of time to get this sorted.

Indeed, we’re in the middle of an international break and with many of Tottenham’s players not expected back for another week, there’s no massive rush to get this sorted.

Spurs can spend the next few days discussing strategies and compensation packages before they actually move ahead and start rebuilding their backroom team.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all