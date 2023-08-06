Roy Keane has criticised Kieran Tierney for the defending before Manchester City broke the deadlock in the Community Shield against Arsenal on Sunday.

Keane was speaking to ITV (6/8; 18:41) after the Gunners went on to clinch the first trophy of the season. Mikel Arteta’s men beat the Premier League champions on penalties at Wembley.

Photo by Declan Lloyd – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Arsenal needed a stoppage-time equaliser to take the game to spot-kicks after City broke the deadlock towards the end of second-half. Cole Palmer produced a stunning finish to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Keane criticises Tierney after Manchester City goal

Palmer cut inside onto his left foot. And just as he was about to pull the trigger, Kieran Tierney slipped as he juggled the dilemma of whether to close down Palmer or track Kyle Walker on the overlap.

Photo by Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It was an exquisite strike from the youngster. But Tierney – who had only just come on for Jurrien Timber – arguably made his task a little easier by struggling to put pressure on the attacker.

And Keane felt that the Scotland international needed to do better.

“Brilliant finish. I think Tierney could’ve done better, because obviously he knows that it’s a left-footer. I think it’s not great defending, but beautiful finish,” he told ITV.

It is going to be a really tough campaign for Kieran Tierney if he remains at the Emirates. He struggled for minutes last season following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

And his cause has not been helped by the performance of Timber. The Dutchman looked very comfortable in the role. And you would imagine that he is going to play there on a number of occasions in the future.

Tierney should be at the peak of his powers. And having had fitness issues in the past, he will surely not want to be on the sidelines when he is available.

Playing so little does not appear to be doing Tierney many favours. And that may be something he really keeps in mind in the final weeks of the transfer window.