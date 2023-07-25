Liverpool look set to lose two midfielders to Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Indeed, both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are set to move to the Gulf in mega-money deals over the next week or so, and many Reds fans may be wondering who is next?

The Saudi recruitment drive doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and there could yet be more moves from within the Premier League, or from Anfield, this summer.

However, one Liverpool player who won’t be heading to Saudi Arabia is Fabio Carvalho.

Speaking to FootballTransfers, Carvalho noted that he has no interest in playing in Saudi Arabia at the moment, and he sees his future as being in Europe.

Carvalho not moving

The £7m man spoke about Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know. Not anytime soon, I don’t think,” Carvalho said.

“What other players are doing, I’m sure they have good reasons to do it. I’m not here judging anyone. But for me, for now, I want to play in Europe and Europe is where the best footballers are currently. It’s not for me right now.”

The pinaccle

While the Saudi League is rapidly catching up to the standards that have been set in Europe in recent years, European football is still seen as the pinaccle of this sport.

The world’s best players are, mostly, still playing in Europe, while the chance to play in and win the Champions League is a huge draw.

With all due respect to the Saudis, none of these players grew up dreaming of winning the Pro League, they had their eyes on the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League.

Carvalho won’t be making this move anytime soon.