‘It’s nonsense’: Pundit cannot believe what he’s now hearing about £23m Arsenal player’s future

Darren Bent has labelled the suggestion that Gabriel Magalhaes could leave Arsenal for Saudi Arabia nonsense, insisting that he cannot understand why the defender would want to leave in this window.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT amid speculation that the Brazilian could become one of the latest names to make the move to the Kingdom before the summer transfer window closes.

Gabriel Magalhaes has recently become a surprise contender to leave Arsenal in the final days before the deadline. The centre-back has started neither of the Gunners’ first two Premier League games.

He has been such a stalwart of the side since arriving at the Emirates. So it is little surprise that he is attracting attention. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Nuno Espirito Santo’s Al-Ittihad are interested in the centre-back.

Bent not expecting Gabriel to swap Arsenal for Saudi Arabia

Romano noted that Arsenal have no plans to let the defender leave. And Bent is clearly giving the links little time, insisting that there is no reason for Gabriel to want to leave the club for Saudi Arabia.

“It’s nonsense. He won’t go anywhere,” he told talkSPORT. “Why would he want to go to Saudi yet? No [it doesn’t worry me], but he’s been so good, Gabriel. He’s been so consistent.

“This would be the wrong time to leave Arsenal football club. Arsenal are a club that’s transitioning in the right direction. Why would you go now?”

If Arsenal were going to let Gabriel leave, it would have surely happened several weeks ago. Replacing him at this late stage would be such a difficult task.

He has not yet started a Premier League game. But his time will surely come, particularly with Arsenal preparing for their Champions League return.

Obviously, ruling anything out in the transfer window is nearly impossible – particularly in this window where all bets seem to be off. And many of the clubs in Saudi have the financial means to force clubs to completely change their stance.

But losing Gabriel would make no sense for Arsenal. He has been outstanding. And they will surely want to make a huge profit on the £23 million they spent to bring him to the Emirates from Lille.

Plenty of Arsenal fans will hope that the club are just as dismissive of the links as Bent seems to be.