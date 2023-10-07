Tottenham have been the surprise package in the Premier League so far this season.

Spurs have been better than anyone probably expected them to be. They’re unbeaten after seven games, and they’ve done all of this after a summer of turmoil that saw arguably their greatest player of all time leave the club.

However, many of their underperformers from last season have hit new heights this term, and nobody embodies that more than Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean, with all due respect, was awful last term, but he’s already more than halfway to last season’s goal tally already this time around.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Lianne Sanderson has been speaking about Son’s improvement this term, and she’s rightfully praised the attacker for his showings this term.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Son has improved

Sanderson spoke highly of the £22m man and Tottenham as a whole.

“When you go to the stadium it is unbelievable right now. The feeling, it’s night and day from last season already. They still have the same players to a degree, Eric Dier hasn’t been involved, lost Harry Kane, but Son, getting that captaincy, he didn’t have his best season last year, but he’s been brilliant this season,” Sanderson said.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Impressive

It’s genuinely impressive that Son has been able to turn things around this quickly.

Last season he looked utterly bereft of confidence and out of ideas, but within just a few months, he looks back to his old self.

Ange Postecoglou has clearly instilled something in Son to get this out of him, and, dare we say it? Harry Kane’s departure may well have helped him reach a new level.

Regardless of what has sparked this improvement in Son, it’s great to see the striker back playing his best football with a smile on his face.