‘It’s ironic’: Dermot Gallagher shares whether Bukayo Saka should have been sent off v Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United yesterday in dramatic fashion but there was more than goals as talking points in the game.

Challenges in the box, yellow cards, and offside calls by VAR also dominated the headlines as Arsenal ran out winners.

Among the controversial moments was a challenge from Bukayo Saka on Bruno Fernandes. Saka was yellow carded, and former ref Dermot Gallagher has been discussing the decision on Sky Sports.

Dermot Gallagher on whether Bukayo Saka should have been sent off

Chatting about the incident on his ref watch segment on Sky this morning, Gallagher looked at the Saka challenge among a number of others.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And while Gallagher admitted it was a poor challenge, he says a few things worked in Saka’s favour, albeit Gallagher found it ironic that the Arsenal man got a decision out of it as well.

“He was fouled first no doubt about that but he still follows through. I think the fact he’s low and he’s come from such a short distance, there’s no intensity, makes it a yellow rather than a red. It’s a foul and a yellow card and it’s ironic isn’t it, according to the law, play is then restarted for a free-kick on Saka,” Gallagher said.

Saka getting a red would have changed the entire complexion of the game inside The Emirates. In the end, it mattered not and there were even more controversial decisions to discuss anyway.

Saka rightly avoids red

Gallagher’s explanation here is spot on really and if Saka was somehow shown a red, then it would have been quite the harsh decision.

The United and Arsenal fixture always has some sort of controversy thrown in but in the midst of a few bad calls over the weekend, the officials got this one spot on.

Arsenal fans did hold their breath for a slight moment when the challenge was being looked at. Thankfully, Saka is free from any suspension and will hope to kick on when he’s back from England duty.