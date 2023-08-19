‘It’s insane’: Owen Hargreaves says there’s one attribute Wataru Endo has that is beyond belief

Wataru Endo is Liverpool’s newest signing, and, in all honesty, we don’t know that much about him.

The Reds’ new midfielder is something of a mystery.

Having spent the last few years playing for Stuttgart, Endo hasn’t really been on our radar all that much.

Luckily, there are some Bundesliga experts out there, and one man who knows that league very well is Owen Hargreaves.

Having spent the majority of his career with Bayern Munich, Hargreaves knows all about the German league, and he is a big fan of Endo.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Hargreaves stated that Endo is a very good player, and, interestingly, he noted just how good the midfielder is in the air, stating that his vertical leap is insane for a player who stands at just 5ft 10.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Endo incredible in the air

Hargreaves shared his verdict on Endo.

“He’s not a sexy name like people wanted, but he is an impactful player. I really like him. He will be a six for them. Out of possession he is brilliant, in terms of pressing the ball. He’s amazing in the air considering he’s only 5ft 10, honestly. His vertical, it’s insane. He was captain of Stuttgart, captain of his country. An absolute leader. He cost £20m because he was 30 years old and had one year left, but I think they’ve got a bit of a steal there Liverpool,” Hargreaves said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sounds promising

Endo will have a lot of doubters after arriving from Stuttgart, but everything we’re hearing about this midfielder so far sounds very promising.

A great presser, a brilliant leader and fantastic in the air, Endo may well be a bit of a surprise package for Liverpool this season.

Hargreaves knows a good player when he sees one, so we should take this analysis on board.

Liverpool may well have uncovered another gem in Endo.