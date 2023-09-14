‘It’s harsh’: Pundit says he would drop £100k-a-week player from the Arsenal team now

Mikel Arteta has a few selection headaches at Arsenal right now.

The Spaniard needs to decide on his number one goalkeeper after signing David Raya, he needs to decide on what he’s going to do about the Kai Havertz situation, while there’s also a real conundrum up front.

Indeed, now that Gabriel Jesus is back fit, Arteta has to choose between the Brazilian and Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has started the season in fine form, but according to Adrian Clarke, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, it may be time for the £100k-a-week striker to drop out of the XI in favour for Jesus.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Nketiah to be dropped

Clarke spoke about the striker

“Yeah, it’s harsh on Eddie because he couldn’t have done much more, but Jesus is the better striker and if he’s fit and he is fit now you play him. You definitely play him in a tough fixture like this. I know we’re saying Everton are poor, but because of our record there, this is a tough fixture for us,” Clarke said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Harsh

As Clarke says, it would be harsh to drop Nketiah at this point, but the best way to win any game is to play your best XI.

Everton, ultimately, proved to be a real banana skin of a fixture for Arsenal last season, and the Gunners need to get through this game unscathed this time around.

Nketiah may be playing brilliantly, but the reality is that Jesus is Arsenal’s best striker, and, in all honesty, he should be starting whenever he’s able to.

Sadly, Nketiah’s spell in the Arsenal XI may be coming to an end.