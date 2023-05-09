‘It’s frightening’: Pundit says it actually scares him to think how fit 30-year-old Liverpool player is











Don Hutchison has been lauding Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah for his physical fitness after he netted his 100th goal at Anfield for Liverpool.

The pundit was full of praise for Salah on Premier League Productions, stating that he never remembers the Egyptian missing a run of games for the Reds since signing in 2017, stating that he’s never ever injured.

Of course, his co-host noted that Salah is also in great nick in terms of physique, stating that he’s got an unbelievable six-pack, to which Hutchison said it was frightening to think how fit the Liverpool star actually is.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Salah is unbelievably fit

Hutchison had nothing but good things to say about the winger.

“He’s never injured, he keeps himself in amazing condition, he’s never injured, I can’t remember him missing many games,” Hutchison said.

“He’s got an unbelievable six-pack as well,” The show’s host said.

“Yeah, it’s frightening, but he’s some player. To score 30 goals a season at this level, he never moans, and it’s a good sign going forwards,” Hutchison concluded.

Peak

Salah is in peak physical condition and he has been ever since he joined Liverpool.

The attacker does not let his standards slip. While some players may come back from pre-season carrying a bit of extra weight, Salah maintains his fitness year-round, and he’s clearly doing something right as he’s never ever injured.

It’s remarkable to think that he’s has so few problems with injuries considering the intensity he’s been playing at and how much he relies on his speed. No pulled hamstrings, no knee problems, nothing.

As the old saying goes, the best ability is availability and Salah very rarely lets Liverpool down in that department.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

