Tottenham Hotspur fans spent the best part of half a decade fretting about Harry Kane’s departure from Spurs, but, that moment has arrived this summer, and things haven’t really been negatively affected at Spurs.

Indeed, Tottenham are yet to lose a single league game since selling Kane to Bayern Munich for an initial £86m, and, in all honesty, there’s been very little discussion about Spurs missing their former talisman.

Speaking on The Debrief, Paul Robinson has been discussing Kane and Spurs, and he doesn’t buy into the idea that Spurs are better without Kane, claiming that it’s just a different way of playing.

Robinson actually said that it would be scary to ponder how many goals Kane would be scoring in this Tottenham team if he was still there.

Kane would be scary at Spurs

Robinson gave his verdict on Kane in this Tottenham team.

“Are Spurs better without Harry Kane or is it just a different way? It’s frightening to think if Kane was in that team with James Maddison and Kulusevski the way he has been playing, how many he would’ve scored already,” Robinson scared.

Different

If we’ve learnt anything from this whole debacle it’s that sticking one incredible player in a team doesn’t necessarily mean the entire side improves.

As strange as it sounds, Spurs have been a better team without Kane lately, and if he were in this side, the entire dynamic would be different.

Every attack would be funnelled through him, and while he would score tons, the likes of James Maddison and Heung-Min Son wouldn’t quite have the stage to shine in the way they are right now.

Kane would be brilliant in this Spurs side under Postecoglou, but would it make the whole team better? We’re not so sure.