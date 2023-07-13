TalkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant is shocked by the rumours surrounding Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson in relation to the finances on offer.

The pundit was talking on talkSPORT radio and discussed the possibility of Liverpool’s Henderson going to Saudi Arabia following reports suggesting he is happy to accept the offer from Al Ettifaq.

The report suggests that Henderson will be on £700k-a-week if he chooses to move to the club and this is quadruple his current salary.

This is a gigantic amount of money and shows how much spending power the Saudi Pro League has this summer transfer window.

Pundit cannot believe rumour about Jordan Henderson

The huge rumoured wage being offered to Henderson is what shocked Pennant so much on talkSPORT radio and he spoke about this offer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit said: “It’s crazy, I do not know what they are seeing. It’s Jordan Henderson, it’s not like they are trying to prize Messi away. I don’t know why.

“Tell me a game that Jordan Henderson has been a stand out player or he did something that stood out. I can’t think of a game where he has.

He then went on to say how he believes the future of the Englishman is decided as he said: “He’s gone, him and the whole family are going.”

It is no doubt very shocking to hear how much Henderson could be on if he accepts the offer and it all goes through ok.

Footballers are already on a crazy amount of money but Saudi Arabia are definitely raising their wages by quite a lot and you can see why players are tempted.

The ‘outstanding‘ midfielder has had many great moments for Liverpool and won it all, but the club have bought in more midfielders and the 33 year-old has fallen down the pecking order.