'It's crazy': £25m player cannot believe how long he has been at Arsenal for now











Kieran Tierney says he cannot believe how long he has already been at Arsenal for and how quickly the time has gone.

The Scotland international has done an interview with the Scottish Sun where he spoke about his time in north London after leaving Celtic.

Tierney made a £25 million move to the Gunners in August 2019 but has found gametime harder to come by this season following Alex Zinchenko’s arrival.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tierney on his time at Arsenal

Tierney said: “I’ll always miss home, but I’m a lot more settled than the first year, 18 months for sure. It’s crazy that I’m now in my fourth season at Arsenal. It feels like it’s flown in.

“To be at a club like this with over 100 appearances is very good and it’s something that no one can take away from me.

“It’s a quiet life for me here. I don’t do much. I’m not one for going out on the town, I don’t go into London very often.

I train, I go home, I recover, the odd time I’ll go out for a bit of food local. But it’s all good, it suits me fine.



“There’s no chance of me ever being big-headed or have an ego. That’s just the way I’ve been brought up. I’d never want to be like that anyway, but it wouldn’t be fair on my family. I was brought up proper with manners. I’ll always just be myself.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has actually recently been mooted by journalist James Benge on the CBS’ House of Champions podcast that Tierney could leave Arsenal in the summer.

Zinchenko looks to be the first choice left-back, and is better suited to coming inside often, as Mikel Arteta wants his full-backs to do.

But top clubs have quality players fighting for every position and only with top squad depth can Arsenal really challenge on all fronts in the seasons ahead.