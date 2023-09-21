‘It’s coming’: Mikel Arteta says ‘intelligent’ Arsenal player is going to explode soon

Arsenal picked up a fantastic win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League last night, and Mikel Arteta seemed really impressed with Kai Havertz.

The German returned to the starting line-up after being benched against Everton last weekend. He didn’t directly contribute to any of the four goals his side scored, but last night’s performance was arguably his best in an Arsenal shirt so far.

Here’s what Arteta said about him after the game.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star Kai Havertz is ‘so intelligent’

Kai Havertz has had his struggles under Mikel Arteta at Arsenal since his big-money move from Chelsea in the summer.

Nobody really expected the Gunners to even consider signing the 24-year-old, but Mikel Arteta was adamant that he wanted him, and he got his man.

Havertz has played every game for Arsenal so far this season, but he hasn’t yet been able to score a goal or provide an assist for his new side.

However, his performance last night in the Champions League was really, really impressive, and Arteta said in his press conference that he believes goals and assists are ‘coming’.

The Gunners boss said, as per Arsenal.com: “He was very connected today in the game. It’s true that I ask him to play in two different roles in regard to the opponent’s behaviours.

“He’s so intelligent the way he does it. It’s just finishing one or two actions that we had again, but it’s coming and he’s so willing to do it.”

TBR View:

Arsenal fans need to be patient with Havertz.

Yes, it is frustrating to see him lose balls and misplace passes, but his movement has been absolutely terrific so far this season, and it’s only a matter of time before other things fall into place as well.

A good example for Arsenal fans would be to look at Fabio Vieira. He was in a similar position for the Gunners last season, but he looks like a completely different player this time around.

If Havertz is to come good for Arsenal, we think that will happen much earlier than next year.