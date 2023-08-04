‘It’s clear’: Pundit says 24-year-old Arsenal player doesn’t look fully fit at the moment

Arsenal have had something of a mixed pre-season campaign.

The results have been a mixed bag, and the performances have also blown hot and cold.

Of course, all eyes have been on the Gunners’ new signings, and, in all honesty, they’ve not been brilliant so far.

Jurrien Timber has impressed, Kai Havertz has looked decent at times, but Declan Rice is yet to really show why he’s a £105m player.

Of course, it’s just pre-season, so we’re not going to go crazy with criticism at this point, but it has to be said that Rice hasn’t quite slotted in as many hoped he would just yet.

According to Adrian Clarke, Rice doesn’t actually look as though he’s fully fit at the moment.

Speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, the pundit was speaking about Rice, and he says that he doesn’t think the 24-year-old looks like he’s fully fit at this moment in time.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Not fully fit

Clarke gave his verdict on Rice.



“Rice and Partey, seeing them together in the same team was quite exciting, I think that once they get fully fit, it’s clear that Declan Rice in particular isn’t fully fit, he’s not had a lot of action, they’re going to be dynamite,” Clarke said.

Can’t blame him

You really can’t blame Rice for not looking as fit as some of his peers. After all, he’s barely had a break this summer.

West Ham’s season ran longer than many other clubs’ due to their Conference League run, while Rice was also involved in the international games straight after the season too.

After that he was busy finalising his move to Arsenal, and, he’s just not had a break.

Rice will get back up to speed soon enough, but we really can’t blame him for being a bit slower than the rest of the team at the moment.