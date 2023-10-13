‘It’s brilliant’: Jack Grealish left amazed after what Bukayo Saka has done on England duty

Jack Grealish was speaking to the media and he praised Arsenal star Bukayo Saka for what he has done on international duty with England.

Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal’s win over Manchester City just before the international break due to an injury.

The winger still joined up with his England team-mates this week but in the end, he was ruled out by the medical staff after being assessed by them.

Jack Grealish left amazed by Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Jack Grealish was left amazed by the fact that Saka still tried to be available for international duty. Speaking to The Times about Saka, he said: “Back in the day, I don’t know if people would ‘fake injuries’ but people here, they get injured and want to come here to see the guys instead of staying at their club.

“Last month I was injured and I came and met up with the guys, stayed for a night. Saka came and did it. Luke Shaw did. It’s brilliant.”

Photo by Alex Livesey – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Saka has had a great start to the 2023/24 season in all competitions. He has played 10 games, scored five goals and also picked up five assists.

He is so crucial to Arsenal and the injury is a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta as he looks to challenge for the title.

The Gunners did show in their 1-0 win over Manchester City that they can play without Saka and that would have been a huge confidence boost.

Bukayo Saka has needed a break for a while

Saka being injured is bad news but he was playing so many minutes under Arteta that it felt like a break over the internationals was exactly what he needed. A few weeks off without the pressure of missing an Arsenal match will be a huge boost.

As well as being a great player, the 22-year-old is also a great personality. The winger still turning up for international duty despite being injured was lovely to see.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It was also great to see Grealish publicly praise Saka and it shows how together the current England squad are with Gareth Southgate in charge.

England face Australia this evening in a friendly and then they face Italy in a European Championship qualifier. Saka will miss both games due to his injury and he is fighting to be fit for Arsenal’s next match against Chelsea.