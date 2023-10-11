‘It’s blatantly obvious’: Ian Wright says £70m player may be the missing piece for Arsenal

Arsenal are on the brink of being true challengers at the highest level, but, at the moment, it does feel as though something may still be lacking at the Emirates.

Don’t get us wrong, the Gunners are absolutely brilliant, but, at the same time, there are certain games where you feel they’re not putting teams to bed in the way they should.

They were unconvincing against the likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest this season, while Fulham and Spurs took points off of them even when they probably didn’t deserve to.

The clear gap in Arsenal’s squad right now is a clinical striker, and speaking on Stick to Football, Ian Wright has claimed that Ivan Toney could well be the missing piece of the puzzle for Arsenal.

Toney the missing piece

Wright spoke about the £70m striker being the perfect fit for Arsenal.

“I don’t think the Toney links will go away because it’s obvious for everyone to see that with that focal point with the player who scores that takes you somewhere else. You look back at that Tottenham game with Jesus and a player of his level has to bury that. The margins are so small now, you can’t afford to miss chances like that. Eddie is working his socks off, same with Jesus. The Toney links don’t go away because that’s probably the last bit for me in the jigsaw,” Wright said.

“It’s blatantly obvious for everyone to see that’s the last pieces, and he’ll do it, if it can be done, he’ll do it.”

Gamble

As easy as it is to point at a striker who scored 20 goals last season and say that he would be the missing piece of the puzzle, signing Toney would still be a gamble for Arsenal.

Yes, he’s a fantastic striker, but he’s never done it at the very highest level, and, if we’re being picky, a lot of his goals do come from the penalty spot.

Toney has the mentality and the ability to be a success at a team like Arsenal, but putting all of that together at the same time under that sort of pressure isn’t easy.