'It's been very difficult': £42m player says he's really struggling after leaving Leeds United











Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Kalvin Phillips has been discussing life at Manchester City so far after his move from Leeds United.

Phillips left his boyhood club in the summer in a move that was genuinely difficult for him to make.

Since then, he’s barely gotten a game for City, been called overweight and has generally gone backwards in his career.

Phillips spoke about his time at City so far and he admitted that it has been difficult for him in Manchester, but he did sign off by saying that he believes the move to the Etihad was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Struggling

Phillips gave his honest verdict on his time at City so far.

“It’s been very difficult to be honest. I knew as soon as I came into the team that I wasn’t going to be playing week-in week-out. I was going to have to build my way in and even now I’m still at that stage of building myself into the team. I’ve enjoyed it a lot and I’ve learnt a lot as well from the players and the manager, it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made,” Phillips said.

Has it been worth it?

We have to wonder whether or not Phillips genuinely thinks his move to City has been worthwhile.

Yes, it’s a big wage packet and a £42m transfer fee, but leaving your boyhood club to join a team where you’re barely playing must hurt at least a little bit.

Of course, it can take time for certain players to bed into Pep Guardiola’s system and Phillips could yet make a name for himself at Man City, but at the moment, life across the Pennines hasn’t been what Phillips may have expected when he made this move.

