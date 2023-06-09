It’s something of an open secret in football that Arsenal will sign Declan Rice this summer.

That is what Charles Watts has heard from one agent about the West Ham midfielder.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist was discussing the latest on the Rice to Arsenal rumours, and he says that one agent told him a few days ago that it is an open secret within the industry that people think this deal is already done.

Of course, as Arsenal fans will know after the Mykhaylo Mudryk saga, no deal is done until there’s a signature on a contract, but this certainly appears to be moving in the right direction at the moment.

Open secret

Watts shared what an agent told him about the ‘fantastic’ player.

“Everyone in football tends to think it will happen, I was speaking to an agent the other day and he said to me it’s an open secret that everyone thinks it is done, but it’s not yet otherwise he would be standing there holding an Arsenal shirt, but the expectation within football circles is that Arsenal will get Declan Rice,” Watts said.

Not done yet

Rice to Arsenal seems to have more and more momentum behind it with each passing hour, but to call this one a done deal at this point is incredibly early.

Rice has just played a European final for West Ham and was on an open-top bus yesterday. When will he have had time to get this deal signed? And when will West Ham have had time to negotiate it?

Yes, personal terms may have been agreed in principle, and Arsenal may have received assurances that a fee will be agreed, but, as we should all know by now, it’s never a done deal until it’s announced.

There’s still a little way to go before we can say Rice is an Arsenal player.

