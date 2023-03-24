‘It’s an excuse’: Journalist says Liverpool have no reason not to sign ‘brilliant’ player this summer











Speaking on The RedMen TV, Neil Jones has been discussing Jude Bellingham’s links to Liverpool and The Athletic’s report this week that a move to Anfield is becoming more and more unlikely.

According to David Ornstein, Liverpool are more unlikely to sign the ‘brilliant‘ midfielder now due to his pricetag and competition from other clubs.

However, Jones isn’t quite buying this story, stating that Liverpool have known all along that Bellingham would be expensive and that they would face competition for his signature.

Indeed, Jones says that this story would represent and excuse for Liverpool rather than a reason to not sign Bellingham.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Liverpool have an excuse

Jones discussed the transfer story surrounding Bellingham.

“I think there is no decision that has been made by Jude Bellingham. There’s no way he’s picked his destination, we’d know by now,” Jones said.

“This is not a new development for Liverpool, if this becomes a reason it’s an excuse rather than a reason because I could’ve told you this. It comes down to where Liverpool finish the season, the Champions League is important, it’s not a dealbreaker but it’s important.

“As I understand it I don’t think there’s been an acceptance on Liverpool’s part that there’s no chance. There is still very much a live opportunity and one that they will have to work hard on.”

Nothing new

Jones is right, these conditions to sign Bellingham shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Liverpool at all.

Yes, he’s going to be expensive and yes there will be other clubs in for him, but Liverpool have known this for the best part of 12 months now. It’s been in the media literally every other day.

Liverpool need to buck up their ideas and get serious about signing top players rather than making excuses as Jones says.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Show all